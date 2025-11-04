Softwareingeniør kompensation in United Kingdom hos Thought Machine spænder fra £58.9K pr. year for IC1 til £131K pr. year for IC3. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United Kingdom udgør i alt £96.9K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Thought Machine's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/4/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
IC1
£58.9K
£56K
£883.1
£2K
IC2
£99.8K
£90.9K
£2.9K
£6K
IC3
£131K
£125K
£3.3K
£2.4K
IC4
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
ÅR 1
25%
ÅR 2
25%
ÅR 3
25%
ÅR 4
Hos Thought Machine er RSUs underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:
25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
Inkluderede StillingerIndsend Ny Stilling