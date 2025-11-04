Virksomhedsoversigt
Thought Machine
  • Lønninger
  • Softwareingeniør

  • Alle Softwareingeniør Lønninger

Thought Machine Softwareingeniør Lønninger

Softwareingeniør kompensation in United Kingdom hos Thought Machine spænder fra £58.9K pr. year for IC1 til £131K pr. year for IC3. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United Kingdom udgør i alt £96.9K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Thought Machine's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/4/2025

Gennemsnit Kompensation efter Niveau
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
IC1
Software Engineer(Entry Level)
£58.9K
£56K
£883.1
£2K
IC2
£99.8K
£90.9K
£2.9K
£6K
IC3
Senior Software Engineer
£131K
£125K
£3.3K
£2.4K
IC4
Principal Software Engineer
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
Block logo
+£44.1K
Robinhood logo
+£67.6K
Stripe logo
+£15.2K
Datadog logo
+£26.6K
Verily logo
+£16.7K
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Praktikantlønninger

Optjeningsplan

25%

ÅR 1

25%

ÅR 2

25%

ÅR 3

25%

ÅR 4

Aktietype
RSU

Hos Thought Machine er RSUs underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)



Inkluderede Stillinger

Backend Softwareingeniør

Full-Stack Softwareingeniør

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Softwareingeniør hos Thought Machine in United Kingdom ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på £155,169. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Thought Machine for Softwareingeniør rollen in United Kingdom er £87,650.

Andre ressourcer