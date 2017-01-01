Virksomhedsoversigt
Texas Health and Human Services
Arbejder du her? Gør krav på din virksomhed
Top Indsigter
  • Bidrag med noget unikt om Texas Health and Human Services, der kan være nyttigt for andre (f.eks. interviewtips, teamvalg, unik kultur osv.).
    • Om

    Texas Health and Human Services is a state agency dedicated to enhancing the well-being of Texans through comprehensive healthcare solutions. We provide essential services spanning aging and disability support, disaster assistance, family safety resources, financial aid, food security programs, and mental health & substance use treatment. Our integrated approach eliminates barriers to care, creating clear pathways for eligible Texans to access the support they need. With streamlined programs and community-based solutions, we strive to improve health outcomes while empowering individuals to lead independent, dignified lives across the Lone Star State.

    https://sao.texas.gov
    Hjemmeside
    10,646
    Antal medarbejdere
    Hovedkontor

    Få Verificerede Lønninger i din Indbakke

    Abonnér på verificerede tilbud.Du vil få en opdeling af kompensationsdetaljer via e-mail. Læs Mere

    Dette websted er beskyttet af reCAPTCHA og Google Privatlivspolitik og Servicevilkår gælder.

    Udvalgte jobs

      Ingen udvalgte jobs fundet for Texas Health and Human Services

    Relaterede virksomheder

    • Google
    • Databricks
    • Tesla
    • LinkedIn
    • Flipkart
    • Se alle virksomheder ➜

    Andre ressourcer