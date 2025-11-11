Full-Stack Softwareingeniør kompensation in United States hos Tesla spænder fra $124K pr. year for P1 til $282K pr. year for P4. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United States udgør i alt $221K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Tesla's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/11/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier ()
Bonus
P1
$124K
$113K
$10.6K
$308
P2
$193K
$147K
$45.4K
$1.3K
P3
$231K
$171K
$58.9K
$1.4K
P4
$282K
$187K
$93.5K
$1.9K
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
25%
ÅR 1
25%
ÅR 2
25%
ÅR 3
25%
ÅR 4
Hos Tesla er RSUs underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:
25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)
25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)
25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)
Tesla allows you to choose between options and RSUs, granting 3 options in exchange for every RSU.
