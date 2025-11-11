Virksomhedsoversigt
Tesla
  • Lønninger
  • Softwareingeniør

  • Full-Stack Softwareingeniør

Tesla Full-Stack Softwareingeniør Lønninger

Full-Stack Softwareingeniør kompensation in United States hos Tesla spænder fra $124K pr. year for P1 til $282K pr. year for P4. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United States udgør i alt $221K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Tesla's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/11/2025

P1
Associate Engineer(Entry Level)
$124K
$113K
$10.6K
$308
P2
Engineer
$193K
$147K
$45.4K
$1.3K
P3
Senior Engineer
$231K
$171K
$58.9K
$1.4K
P4
Staff Engineer
$282K
$187K
$93.5K
$1.9K
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Optjeningsplan

25%

ÅR 1

25%

ÅR 2

25%

ÅR 3

25%

ÅR 4

Aktietype
RSU

Hos Tesla er RSUs underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)

  • 25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)

  • 25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)

Tesla allows you to choose between options and RSUs, granting 3 options in exchange for every RSU.

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Full-Stack Softwareingeniør hos Tesla in United States ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $312,625. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Tesla for Full-Stack Softwareingeniør rollen in United States er $210,000.

