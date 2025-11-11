Produktionsingeniør kompensation in San Francisco Bay Area hos Tesla spænder fra $96.2K pr. year for P1 til $228K pr. year for P4. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in San Francisco Bay Area udgør i alt $147K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Tesla's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/11/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier ()
Bonus
P1
$96.2K
$92.4K
$3.8K
$0
P2
$138K
$119K
$18.3K
$909
P3
$166K
$131K
$33.8K
$429
P4
$228K
$155K
$73K
$0
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
25%
ÅR 1
25%
ÅR 2
25%
ÅR 3
25%
ÅR 4
Hos Tesla er RSUs underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:
25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)
25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)
25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)
Tesla allows you to choose between options and RSUs, granting 3 options in exchange for every RSU.
25%
ÅR 1
25%
ÅR 2
25%
ÅR 3
25%
ÅR 4
