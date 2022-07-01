Virksomhedskatalog
TeraRecon
Arbejder her? Gør krav på din virksomhed
Top Indsigter
  • Bidrag med noget unikt om TeraRecon, der kan være nyttigt for andre (f.eks. interviewtips, valg af teams, unik kultur osv.).
    • Om

    Serving 1,300 clinical sites globally, TeraRecon - a ConcertAI company - is a Best in KLAS solution provider for AI-empowered radiology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, and vascular surgery. Awarded the 2020 & 2021 KLAS Category Leader for Advanced Visualization, TeraRecon solutions are independent of any one manufacturer’s imaging equipment or PACS system, allowing a single, unified, and simplified clinical workflow that can improve efficiencies and deliver actionable physician-guided insights. In the future, the combination with ConcertAI could bring a single, advanced AI-augmented diagnosis and interpretation capability from clinical trials to patient care.

    http://www.terarecon.com
    Hjemmeside
    1997
    Grundlagt år
    200
    Antal ansatte
    $10M-$50M
    Estimeret omsætning
    Hovedkvarter

    Få verificerede lønninger i din indbakke

    Abonner på verificerede tilbud.Du får en opdeling af kompensationsdetaljer via e-mail. Lær mere

    Dette websted er beskyttet af reCAPTCHA, og Googles Fortrolighedspolitik og Servicevilkår gælder.

    Udvalgte Jobs

      Ingen udvalgte jobs fundet for TeraRecon

    Relaterede virksomheder

    • Spotify
    • Coinbase
    • Snap
    • Lyft
    • Stripe
    • Se alle virksomheder ➜

    Andre ressourcer