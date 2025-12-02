Virksomhedsoversigt
Teladoc Health
Teladoc Health Softwareingeniørmanager Lønninger

Den gennemsnitlige Softwareingeniørmanager kompensationspakke in United States hos Teladoc Health udgør i alt $270K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Teladoc Health's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 12/2/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Teladoc Health
Software Engineering Manager
Mountain View, CA
Total per år
$270K
Niveau
L3
Grundløn
$210K
Stock (/yr)
$40K
Bonus
$20K
År i virksomheden
1 År
Års erfaring
10 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Teladoc Health?
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Optjeningsplan

33%

ÅR 1

33%

ÅR 2

33%

ÅR 3

Aktietype
RSU

Hos Teladoc Health er RSUs underlagt en 3-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 33% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (33.00% årligt)

  • 33% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (33.00% årligt)

  • 33% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (33.00% årligt)



OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Softwareingeniørmanager hos Teladoc Health in United States ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $346,000. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Teladoc Health for Softwareingeniørmanager rollen in United States er $264,104.

Andre ressourcer

