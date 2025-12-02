Virksomhedsoversigt
Teladoc Health
Teladoc Health Softwareingeniør Lønninger

Softwareingeniør kompensation in United States hos Teladoc Health spænder fra $102K pr. year for Software Engineer I til $223K pr. year for Staff Software Engineer. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United States udgør i alt $185K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Teladoc Health's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 12/2/2025

Gennemsnit Kompensation efter Niveau
Software Engineer I
(Entry Level)
$102K
$96.5K
$4K
$1.7K
Software Engineer II
$135K
$123K
$8.2K
$3.8K
Software Engineer III
$175K
$151K
$19K
$5.4K
Senior Software Engineer
$189K
$166K
$14.9K
$8.3K
Praktikantlønninger

Optjeningsplan

33%

ÅR 1

33%

ÅR 2

33%

ÅR 3

Aktietype
RSU

Hos Teladoc Health er RSUs underlagt en 3-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 33% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (33.00% årligt)

  • 33% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (33.00% årligt)

  • 33% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (33.00% årligt)



Inkluderede Stillinger

Backend Softwareingeniør

Full-Stack Softwareingeniør

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Softwareingeniør hos Teladoc Health in United States ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $248,500. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Teladoc Health for Softwareingeniør rollen in United States er $157,000.

Udvalgte jobs

    Ingen udvalgte jobs fundet for Teladoc Health

