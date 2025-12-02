Virksomhedsoversigt
Teladoc Health
Teladoc Health Produktmanager Lønninger

Produktmanager kompensation in United States hos Teladoc Health spænder fra $178K pr. year for Product Manager II til $253K pr. year for Staff Product Manager. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United States udgør i alt $186K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Teladoc Health's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 12/2/2025

Product Manager I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Product Manager II
$178K
$153K
$9.3K
$16K
Product Manager III
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Product Manager
$190K
$155K
$17.6K
$18.1K
Optjeningsplan

33%

ÅR 1

33%

ÅR 2

33%

ÅR 3

Aktietype
RSU

Hos Teladoc Health er RSUs underlagt en 3-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 33% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (33.00% årligt)

  • 33% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (33.00% årligt)

  • 33% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (33.00% årligt)



Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Produktmanager hos Teladoc Health in United States ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $264,000. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Teladoc Health for Produktmanager rollen in United States er $182,000.

