Marketing kompensation in United States hos Teladoc Health udgør i alt $139K pr. year for Senior. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United States udgør i alt $98.8K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Teladoc Health's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 12/2/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
Marketing I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Marketing II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Marketing III
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior
$139K
$119K
$12.5K
$7K
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
33%
ÅR 1
33%
ÅR 2
33%
ÅR 3
Hos Teladoc Health er RSUs underlagt en 3-årig optjeningsplan:
33% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (33.00% årligt)
33% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (33.00% årligt)
33% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (33.00% årligt)
