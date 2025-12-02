Dataanalytiker kompensation in United States hos Teladoc Health spænder fra $138K pr. year for Data Scientist II til $264K pr. year for Senior Data Scientist. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United States udgør i alt $161K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Teladoc Health's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 12/2/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
Data Scientist I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Data Scientist II
$138K
$126K
$8.8K
$2.9K
Data Scientist III
$171K
$160K
$3.6K
$7.6K
Senior Data Scientist
$264K
$198K
$36.3K
$29K
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
33%
ÅR 1
33%
ÅR 2
33%
ÅR 3
Hos Teladoc Health er RSUs underlagt en 3-årig optjeningsplan:
33% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (33.00% årligt)
33% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (33.00% årligt)
33% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (33.00% årligt)
