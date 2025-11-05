Softwareingeniør kompensation in Greater Bengaluru hos Tekion spænder fra ₹2.01M pr. year for L1 til ₹7.22M pr. year for L5. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Greater Bengaluru udgør i alt ₹4.06M. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Tekion's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/5/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
L1
₹2.01M
₹1.73M
₹243K
₹34.8K
L2
₹2.73M
₹2.25M
₹465K
₹14K
L3
₹4.68M
₹3.87M
₹816K
₹0
L4
₹6.34M
₹5.28M
₹1.01M
₹53.8K
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
25%
ÅR 1
25%
ÅR 2
25%
ÅR 3
25%
ÅR 4
Hos Tekion er Options underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:
25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
