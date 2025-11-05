Virksomhedsoversigt
Tekion
Tekion Softwareingeniør Lønninger i Greater Bengaluru

Softwareingeniør kompensation in Greater Bengaluru hos Tekion spænder fra ₹2.01M pr. year for L1 til ₹7.22M pr. year for L5. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Greater Bengaluru udgør i alt ₹4.06M. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Tekion's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/5/2025

Gennemsnit Kompensation efter Niveau
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
L1
Associate Software Engineer(Entry Level)
₹2.01M
₹1.73M
₹243K
₹34.8K
L2
Software Engineer
₹2.73M
₹2.25M
₹465K
₹14K
L3
Senior Software Engineer
₹4.68M
₹3.87M
₹816K
₹0
L4
Staff Software Engineer
₹6.34M
₹5.28M
₹1.01M
₹53.8K
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Praktikantlønninger

Optjeningsplan

25%

ÅR 1

25%

ÅR 2

25%

ÅR 3

25%

ÅR 4

Aktietype
Options

Hos Tekion er Options underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)



Inkluderede Stillinger

Backend Softwareingeniør

Kvalitetssikring (QA) Softwareingeniør

Sikkerheds Softwareingeniør

Forskningsforsker

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Softwareingeniør hos Tekion in Greater Bengaluru ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på ₹7,229,769. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Tekion for Softwareingeniør rollen in Greater Bengaluru er ₹4,417,853.

Andre ressourcer