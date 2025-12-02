Virksomhedsoversigt
Techstars
Den gennemsnitlige Venturekapitalist kompensationspakke in United States hos Techstars udgør i alt $225K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Techstars's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 12/2/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Techstars
Managing Director
hidden
Total per år
$225K
Niveau
-
Grundløn
$180K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$45K
År i virksomheden
4 År
Års erfaring
25 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Techstars?
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Venturekapitalist hos Techstars in United States ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $305,000. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Techstars for Venturekapitalist rollen in United States er $192,500.

Andre ressourcer

