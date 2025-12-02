Virksomhedsoversigt
Den gennemsnitlige Softwareingeniør kompensationspakke in United Arab Emirates hos Technology Innovation Institute udgør i alt AED 455K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Technology Innovation Institute's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 12/2/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Technology Innovation Institute
Mechatronics Engineer
Abu Dhabi, AZ, United Arab Emirates
Total per år
$124K
Niveau
Senior Engineer
Grundløn
$114K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$9.5K
År i virksomheden
2 År
Års erfaring
4 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Technology Innovation Institute?
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Softwareingeniør hos Technology Innovation Institute in United Arab Emirates ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på AED 682,948. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Technology Innovation Institute for Softwareingeniør rollen in United Arab Emirates er AED 455,062.

Andre ressourcer

