Den gennemsnitlige Softwareingeniør kompensationspakke in Germany hos Technology & Strategy udgør i alt €59.2K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Technology & Strategy's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 12/2/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Technology & Strategy
Software Engineer
Stuttgart, BW, Germany
Total per år
$68K
Niveau
L2
Grundløn
$68K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
År i virksomheden
2 År
Års erfaring
4 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Technology & Strategy?
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Ingen lønninger fundet
Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Softwareingeniør hos Technology & Strategy in Germany ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på €79,562. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Technology & Strategy for Softwareingeniør rollen in Germany er €59,219.

Andre ressourcer

