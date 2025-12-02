Virksomhedsoversigt
Tech Mahindra
Tech Mahindra Venturekapitalist Lønninger

Venturekapitalist kompensation in India hos Tech Mahindra udgør i alt ₹367K pr. year for U1. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Tech Mahindra's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 12/2/2025

Gennemsnitlig Samlet Kompensation

$4.1K - $4.9K
India
Almindeligt Interval
Muligt Interval
$3.6K$4.1K$4.9K$5.2K
Almindeligt Interval
Muligt Interval
Gennemsnit Kompensation efter Niveau
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
U1
$4.2K
$4.2K
$0
$0
U2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
U3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
U4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Tech Mahindra?

Inkluderede Stillinger

Associate

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Venturekapitalist hos Tech Mahindra in India ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på ₹451,864. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Tech Mahindra for Venturekapitalist rollen in India er ₹318,270.

