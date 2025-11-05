Virksomhedsoversigt
Tata Group
Tata Group Softwareingeniør Lønninger i Greater Bengaluru

Den gennemsnitlige Softwareingeniør kompensationspakke in Greater Bengaluru hos Tata Group udgør i alt ₹2.99M pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Tata Group's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/5/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Tata Group
Senior Software Engineer
Bengaluru, KA, India
Total per år
₹2.99M
Niveau
L3
Grundløn
₹2.99M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹0
År i virksomheden
6 År
Års erfaring
6 År
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Optjeningsplan

25%

ÅR 1

25%

ÅR 2

25%

ÅR 3

25%

ÅR 4

Hos Tata Group er Aktie-/egenkapitaltildelinger underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)



Inkluderede Stillinger

Backend Softwareingeniør

Full-Stack Softwareingeniør

Netværksingeniør

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Softwareingeniør hos Tata Group in Greater Bengaluru ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på ₹6,133,764. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Tata Group for Softwareingeniør rollen in Greater Bengaluru er ₹2,991,396.

