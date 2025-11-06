Softwareingeniør kompensation in Greater Los Angeles Area hos Tata Consultancy Services spænder fra $87.4K pr. year for C1 til $61.2K pr. year for C4. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Greater Los Angeles Area udgør i alt $100K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Tata Consultancy Services's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/6/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
C1Y
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
C1
$87.4K
$83.7K
$2.5K
$1.3K
C2
$95K
$91.7K
$3.3K
$0
C3A
$99.2K
$96.6K
$0
$2.7K
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
ÅR 1
25%
ÅR 2
25%
ÅR 3
25%
ÅR 4
Hos Tata Consultancy Services er Aktie-/egenkapitaltildelinger underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:
25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
Inkluderede StillingerIndsend Ny Stilling