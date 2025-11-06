Softwareingeniør kompensation in Greater Hyderabad Area hos Tata Consultancy Services spænder fra ₹398K pr. year for C1Y til ₹1.48M pr. year for C5. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Greater Hyderabad Area udgør i alt ₹443K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Tata Consultancy Services's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/6/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
C1Y
₹398K
₹395K
₹1.7K
₹867
C1
₹626K
₹622K
₹1.5K
₹2.5K
C2
₹979K
₹961K
₹4.9K
₹13.5K
C3A
₹1.65M
₹1.63M
₹0
₹10.9K
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
25%
ÅR 1
25%
ÅR 2
25%
ÅR 3
25%
ÅR 4
Hos Tata Consultancy Services er Aktie-/egenkapitaltildelinger underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:
25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
