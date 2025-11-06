Softwareingeniør kompensation in Greater Houston Area hos Tata Consultancy Services spænder fra $90K pr. year for C1Y til $108K pr. year for C4. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Greater Houston Area udgør i alt $100K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Tata Consultancy Services's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/6/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
C1Y
$90K
$90K
$0
$0
C1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
C2
$100K
$100K
$0
$0
C3A
$95K
$95K
$0
$0
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
25%
ÅR 1
25%
ÅR 2
25%
ÅR 3
25%
ÅR 4
Hos Tata Consultancy Services er Aktie-/egenkapitaltildelinger underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:
25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
