Softwareingeniør kompensation in Greater Delhi Area hos Tata Consultancy Services spænder fra ₹413K pr. year for C1Y til ₹1.06M pr. year for C4. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Greater Delhi Area udgør i alt ₹743K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Tata Consultancy Services's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/6/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
C1Y
₹413K
₹410K
₹1.6K
₹1.4K
C1
₹756K
₹726K
₹0
₹30.3K
C2
₹1.19M
₹1.14M
₹0
₹53.3K
C3A
₹1.74M
₹1.7M
₹2.1K
₹36.2K
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
25%
ÅR 1
25%
ÅR 2
25%
ÅR 3
25%
ÅR 4
Hos Tata Consultancy Services er Aktie-/egenkapitaltildelinger underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:
25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
