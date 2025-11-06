Virksomhedsoversigt
Tata Consultancy Services
Tata Consultancy Services Softwareingeniør Lønninger i Chile

Den gennemsnitlige Softwareingeniør kompensationspakke in Chile hos Tata Consultancy Services udgør i alt CLP 35.42M pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Tata Consultancy Services's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/6/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Tata Consultancy Services
Salesforce Engineer
Santiago, RM, Chile
Total per år
CLP 35.42M
Niveau
C3A
Grundløn
CLP 35.42M
Stock (/yr)
CLP 0
Bonus
CLP 0
År i virksomheden
2 År
Års erfaring
4 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Tata Consultancy Services?
Block logo
+CLP 54.61M
Robinhood logo
+CLP 83.8M
Stripe logo
+CLP 18.83M
Datadog logo
+CLP 32.96M
Verily logo
+CLP 20.72M
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Optjeningsplan

25%

ÅR 1

25%

ÅR 2

25%

ÅR 3

25%

ÅR 4

Hos Tata Consultancy Services er Aktie-/egenkapitaltildelinger underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)



Frontend Softwareingeniør

Backend Softwareingeniør

Full-Stack Softwareingeniør

Netværksingeniør

Kvalitetssikring (QA) Softwareingeniør

Dataingeniør

Produktions Softwareingeniør

DevOps Ingeniør

Site Reliability Ingeniør

Systemingeniør

Webudvikler

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Softwareingeniør hos Tata Consultancy Services in Chile ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på CLP 56,497,620. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Tata Consultancy Services for Softwareingeniør rollen in Chile er CLP 35,417,335.

Andre ressourcer