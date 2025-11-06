Softwareingeniør kompensation in Chennai Metropolitan Area hos Tata Consultancy Services spænder fra ₹402K pr. year for C1Y til ₹1.49M pr. year for C5. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Chennai Metropolitan Area udgør i alt ₹797K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Tata Consultancy Services's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/6/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
C1Y
₹402K
₹398K
₹3.9K
₹0
C1
₹617K
₹613K
₹0
₹3.2K
C2
₹1.12M
₹1.08M
₹0
₹32.8K
C3A
₹1.04M
₹1.02M
₹5.2K
₹19.6K
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
ÅR 1
25%
ÅR 2
25%
ÅR 3
25%
ÅR 4
Hos Tata Consultancy Services er Aktie-/egenkapitaltildelinger underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:
25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
Inkluderede StillingerIndsend Ny Stilling