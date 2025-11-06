Softwareingeniør kompensation in Canada hos Tata Consultancy Services spænder fra CA$83.8K pr. year for C1 til CA$112K pr. year for C5. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Canada udgør i alt CA$99.5K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Tata Consultancy Services's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/6/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
C1Y
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
C1
CA$83.8K
CA$80.8K
CA$348.3
CA$2.6K
C2
CA$100K
CA$97.8K
CA$0
CA$2.3K
C3A
CA$101K
CA$97.1K
CA$0
CA$3.8K
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
25%
ÅR 1
25%
ÅR 2
25%
ÅR 3
25%
ÅR 4
Hos Tata Consultancy Services er Aktie-/egenkapitaltildelinger underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:
25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
