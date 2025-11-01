Virksomhedsoversigt
Tata Consultancy Services
Tata Consultancy Services Ledelseskonsulent Lønninger

Ledelseskonsulent kompensation in India hos Tata Consultancy Services spænder fra ₹2.29M pr. year for C3A til ₹2.34M pr. year for C3B. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in India udgør i alt ₹2.69M. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Tata Consultancy Services's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/1/2025

Gennemsnit Kompensation efter Niveau
C3A
Assistant Consultant
₹2.29M
₹2.22M
₹0
₹66.9K
C3B
Associate Consultant
₹2.34M
₹1.95M
₹0
₹392K
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Optjeningsplan

25%

ÅR 1

25%

ÅR 2

25%

ÅR 3

25%

ÅR 4

Hos Tata Consultancy Services er Aktie-/egenkapitaltildelinger underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)



Få Verificerede Lønninger i din Indbakke

Abonnér på verificerede Ledelseskonsulent tilbud.Du vil få en opdeling af kompensationsdetaljer via e-mail. Læs Mere

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Ledelseskonsulent hos Tata Consultancy Services in India ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på ₹3,922,018. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Tata Consultancy Services for Ledelseskonsulent rollen in India er ₹1,690,806.

Andre ressourcer