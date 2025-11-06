Virksomhedsoversigt
Den gennemsnitlige Informationsteknolog (IT) kompensationspakke in Mexico hos Tata Consultancy Services udgør i alt MX$244K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Tata Consultancy Services's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/6/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Tata Consultancy Services
IT Support
hidden
Total per år
MX$244K
Niveau
C1Y
Grundløn
MX$244K
Stock (/yr)
MX$0
Bonus
MX$0
År i virksomheden
2-4 År
Års erfaring
2-4 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Tata Consultancy Services?
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Optjeningsplan

25%

ÅR 1

25%

ÅR 2

25%

ÅR 3

25%

ÅR 4

Hos Tata Consultancy Services er Aktie-/egenkapitaltildelinger underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)



Inkluderede Stillinger

Informationsteknolog (IT)

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Informationsteknolog (IT) hos Tata Consultancy Services in Mexico ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på MXMX$8,932,909. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Tata Consultancy Services for Informationsteknolog (IT) rollen in Mexico er MXMX$4,664,256.

