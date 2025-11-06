Virksomhedsoversigt
Tata Consultancy Services
Tata Consultancy Services Informationsteknolog (IT) Lønninger i Canada

Informationsteknolog (IT) kompensation in Canada hos Tata Consultancy Services udgør i alt CA$114K pr. year for C3A. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Canada udgør i alt CA$104K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Tata Consultancy Services's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/6/2025

Gennemsnit Kompensation efter Niveau
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
C1Y
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
C1
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
C2
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
C3A
CA$114K
CA$112K
CA$0
CA$2K
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Optjeningsplan

25%

ÅR 1

25%

ÅR 2

25%

ÅR 3

25%

ÅR 4

Hos Tata Consultancy Services er Aktie-/egenkapitaltildelinger underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)



Inkluderede Stillinger

Informationsteknolog (IT)

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Informationsteknolog (IT) hos Tata Consultancy Services in Canada ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på CA$140,433. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Tata Consultancy Services for Informationsteknolog (IT) rollen in Canada er CA$102,436.

Andre ressourcer