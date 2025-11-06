Virksomhedsoversigt
Tata Consultancy Services
Arbejder du her? Gør krav på din virksomhed
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Lønninger
  • Dataanalytiker

  • Alle Dataanalytiker Lønninger

  • Greater Hyderabad Area

Tata Consultancy Services Dataanalytiker Lønninger i Greater Hyderabad Area

Den gennemsnitlige Dataanalytiker kompensationspakke in Greater Hyderabad Area hos Tata Consultancy Services udgør i alt ₹1.56M pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Tata Consultancy Services's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/6/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Tata Consultancy Services
Data Analyst
Hyderabad, TS, India
Total per år
₹1.56M
Niveau
C2
Grundløn
₹1.56M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹0
År i virksomheden
7 År
Års erfaring
7 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Tata Consultancy Services?
Block logo
+₹5.03M
Robinhood logo
+₹7.72M
Stripe logo
+₹1.73M
Datadog logo
+₹3.03M
Verily logo
+₹1.91M
Don't get lowballed
Seneste Lønindsendelser
TilføjTilføj LønTilføj Kompensation

Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger fundet
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Eksporter DataSe Ledige Stillinger

Optjeningsplan

25%

ÅR 1

25%

ÅR 2

25%

ÅR 3

25%

ÅR 4

Hos Tata Consultancy Services er Aktie-/egenkapitaltildelinger underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)



Få Verificerede Lønninger i din Indbakke

Abonnér på verificerede Dataanalytiker tilbud.Du vil få en opdeling af kompensationsdetaljer via e-mail. Læs Mere

Dette websted er beskyttet af reCAPTCHA og Google Privatlivspolitik og Servicevilkår gælder.

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Dataanalytiker hos Tata Consultancy Services in Greater Hyderabad Area ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på ₹2,306,162. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Tata Consultancy Services for Dataanalytiker rollen in Greater Hyderabad Area er ₹653,370.

Udvalgte jobs

    Ingen udvalgte jobs fundet for Tata Consultancy Services

Relaterede virksomheder

  • Infosys
  • HCL Technologies
  • Tech Mahindra
  • Mphasis
  • Mindtree
  • Se alle virksomheder ➜

Andre ressourcer