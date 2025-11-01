Dataanalytiker kompensation in India hos Tata Consultancy Services spænder fra ₹548K pr. year for C1 til ₹1.86M pr. year for C3A. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in India udgør i alt ₹620K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Tata Consultancy Services's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/1/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
C1Y
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
C1
₹548K
₹548K
₹0
₹0
C2
₹897K
₹897K
₹0
₹0
C3A
₹1.86M
₹1.71M
₹0
₹150K
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
25%
ÅR 1
25%
ÅR 2
25%
ÅR 3
25%
ÅR 4
Hos Tata Consultancy Services er Aktie-/egenkapitaltildelinger underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:
25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)