Forretningsanalytiker kompensation in Canada hos Tata Consultancy Services spænder fra CA$92K pr. year for C2 til CA$114K pr. year for C3B. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Canada udgør i alt CA$96.4K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Tata Consultancy Services's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/6/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
C1
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
C2
CA$92K
CA$89.4K
CA$0
CA$2.5K
C3A
CA$102K
CA$101K
CA$0
CA$1.7K
C3B
CA$114K
CA$114K
CA$0
CA$0
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
Ingen lønninger fundet
25%
ÅR 1
25%
ÅR 2
25%
ÅR 3
25%
ÅR 4
Hos Tata Consultancy Services er Aktie-/egenkapitaltildelinger underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:
25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)