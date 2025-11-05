Virksomhedsoversigt
Sysco
Sysco Dataanalytiker Lønninger i Greater Houston Area

Den gennemsnitlige Dataanalytiker kompensationspakke in Greater Houston Area hos Sysco udgør i alt $120K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Sysco's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/5/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Sysco
Data Scientist
Houston, TX
Total per år
$120K
Niveau
L3
Grundløn
$110K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$10K
År i virksomheden
2 År
Års erfaring
3 År
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Dataanalytiker hos Sysco in Greater Houston Area ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $150,000. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Sysco for Dataanalytiker rollen in Greater Houston Area er $121,000.

