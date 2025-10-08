DevOps Ingeniør kompensation in Greater Zurich Area hos Swisscom spænder fra CHF 124K pr. year for Software Engineer til CHF 159K pr. year for Senior Software Engineer. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Greater Zurich Area udgør i alt CHF 133K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Swisscom's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/8/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier ()
Bonus
Software Engineer
CHF 124K
CHF 121K
CHF 0
CHF 3K
Senior Software Engineer
CHF 159K
CHF 153K
CHF 0
CHF 6.2K
Lead Software Engineer
CHF --
CHF --
CHF --
CHF --
Principal Software Engineer
CHF --
CHF --
CHF --
CHF --
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
