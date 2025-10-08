Virksomhedsoversigt
Swisscom
Swisscom DevOps Ingeniør Lønninger

DevOps Ingeniør kompensation in Switzerland hos Swisscom spænder fra CHF 124K pr. year for Software Engineer til CHF 155K pr. year for Senior Software Engineer. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Switzerland udgør i alt CHF 138K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Swisscom's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/8/2025

Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier ()
Bonus
Software Engineer
(Entry Level)
CHF 124K
CHF 121K
CHF 0
CHF 3K
Senior Software Engineer
CHF 155K
CHF 150K
CHF 0
CHF 5.1K
Lead Software Engineer
CHF --
CHF --
CHF --
CHF --
Principal Software Engineer
CHF --
CHF --
CHF --
CHF --
CHF 160K

Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en DevOps Ingeniør hos Swisscom in Switzerland ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på CHF 162,891. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Swisscom for DevOps Ingeniør rollen in Switzerland er CHF 133,141.

