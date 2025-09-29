Virksomhedsoversigt
Swiss Re
Swiss Re Produktleder Lønninger

Den gennemsnitlige Produktleder kompensationspakke in Switzerland hos Swiss Re udgør i alt CHF 160K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Swiss Re's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/29/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Swiss Re
Product Manager
Zurich, ZH, Switzerland
Total per år
CHF 160K
Niveau
Senior Product Manager
Grundløn
CHF 141K
Stock (/yr)
CHF 0
Bonus
CHF 18.2K
År i virksomheden
3 År
Års erfaring
6 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Swiss Re?

CHF 134K

Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Produktleder hos Swiss Re in Switzerland ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på CHF 361,157. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Swiss Re for Produktleder rollen in Switzerland er CHF 159,539.

Andre ressourcer