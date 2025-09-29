Virksomhedsoversigt
Swiss Re
Arbejder du her? Gør krav på din virksomhed
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Lønninger
  • Data Scientist

  • Alle Data Scientist Lønninger

Swiss Re Data Scientist Lønninger

Den gennemsnitlige Data Scientist kompensationspakke in India hos Swiss Re udgør i alt ₹1.68M pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Swiss Re's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/29/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Swiss Re
Data Scientist
Bengaluru, KA, India
Total per år
₹1.68M
Niveau
hidden
Grundløn
₹1.52M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹152K
År i virksomheden
2-4 År
Års erfaring
2-4 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Swiss Re?

₹13.94M

Få Betalt, Ikke Snydt

Vi har forhandlet tusindvis af tilbud og opnår regelmæssigt stigninger på ₹2.61M+ (nogle gange ₹26.14M+). Få forhandlet din løn eller din CV gennemgået af de rigtige eksperter - rekrutteringsspecialister som gør det dagligt.

Seneste Lønindsendelser
TilføjTilføj LønTilføj Kompensation

Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger fundet
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Eksporter DataSe Ledige Stillinger

Bidrag

Få Verificerede Lønninger i din Indbakke

Abonnér på verificerede Data Scientist tilbud.Du vil få en opdeling af kompensationsdetaljer via e-mail. Læs Mere

Dette websted er beskyttet af reCAPTCHA og Google Privatlivspolitik og Servicevilkår gælder.

OSS

Swiss Re in IndiaData Scientist职位的最高薪酬套餐为年度总薪酬₹4,940,712。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Swiss Re in IndiaData Scientist职位的年度总薪酬中位数为₹1,676,608。

Udvalgte jobs

    Ingen udvalgte jobs fundet for Swiss Re

Relaterede virksomheder

  • Liberty Mutual
  • Farmers Insurance
  • HERE Technologies
  • American Family Insurance
  • New York Life Insurance
  • Se alle virksomheder ➜

Andre ressourcer