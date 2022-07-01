Virksomhedskatalog
Straker Translations
Arbejder her? Gør krav på din virksomhed
Top Indsigter
  • Bidrag med noget unikt om Straker Translations, der kan være nyttigt for andre (f.eks. interviewtips, valg af teams, unik kultur osv.).
    • Om

    Straker provides next generation language services supported by a state of the art technology stack and robust AI layers to clients around the world. By combining the latest available technologies with linguistic expertise, Straker’s solutions are scalable, cost-effective and accurate. Through technical innovation and data analytics, Straker is a proven partner in future-proofing global communications.We empower people the world over to tell brand stories, communicate openly and protect unique cultures to enable the free flow of ideas, information, entertainment and commerce. With offices in Australia, Canada, Germany, Japan, New Zealand, Spain, The Netherlands, UK and USA we offer truly global coverage and 24/7 support through our worldwide production centres.

    http://www.strakertranslations.com
    Hjemmeside
    1999
    Grundlagt år
    330
    Antal ansatte
    $50M-$100M
    Estimeret omsætning
    Hovedkvarter

    Få verificerede lønninger i din indbakke

    Abonner på verificerede tilbud.Du får en opdeling af kompensationsdetaljer via e-mail. Lær mere

    Dette websted er beskyttet af reCAPTCHA, og Googles Fortrolighedspolitik og Servicevilkår gælder.

    Udvalgte Jobs

      Ingen udvalgte jobs fundet for Straker Translations

    Relaterede virksomheder

    • Facebook
    • Uber
    • Lyft
    • Pinterest
    • Dropbox
    • Se alle virksomheder ➜

    Andre ressourcer