Den gennemsnitlige Softwareingeniør kompensationspakke in India hos Sopra Banking Software udgør i alt ₹3.46M pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Sopra Banking Software's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/4/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Sopra Banking Software
Full-Stack Software Engineer
Noida, UP, India
Total per år
₹3.46M
Niveau
3A
Grundløn
₹3.46M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹0
År i virksomheden
5 År
Års erfaring
9 År
Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Softwareingeniør hos Sopra Banking Software in India ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på ₹3,676,510. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Sopra Banking Software for Softwareingeniør rollen in India er ₹2,857,668.

