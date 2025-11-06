Virksomhedsoversigt
Solarisbank
Solarisbank Softwareingeniør Lønninger i Berlin Metropolitan Region

Den gennemsnitlige Softwareingeniør kompensationspakke in Berlin Metropolitan Region hos Solarisbank udgør i alt €83.5K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Solarisbank's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/6/2025

Median Pakke
Total per år
€83.5K
Niveau
Triangle 1
Grundløn
€83.5K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€0
År i virksomheden
1 År
Års erfaring
15 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Solarisbank?
Block logo
+€50.8K
Robinhood logo
+€78K
Stripe logo
+€17.5K
Datadog logo
+€30.7K
Verily logo
+€19.3K
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Bidrag

Backend Softwareingeniør

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Softwareingeniør hos Solarisbank in Berlin Metropolitan Region ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på €118,233. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Solarisbank for Softwareingeniør rollen in Berlin Metropolitan Region er €79,948.

Andre ressourcer