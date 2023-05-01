Virksomhedskatalog
Sogetel
Top Indsigter
  • Bidrag med noget unikt om Sogetel, der kan være nyttigt for andre (f.eks. interviewtips, valg af teams, unik kultur osv.).
    Om

    Sogetel is Quebec's largest independent telephone company, with over 115 years of experience. It maintains half of all independent access lines in the province and currently serves 32,000 access lines in four rural areas. Sogetel has expanded its landline network by acquiring four independent telephone companies and is developing a WiMax wireless network to provide DSL and VoIP service outside its core service area. It also offers triple play service to its clients through VDSL and FTTH technology.

    https://sogetel.com
    Hjemmeside
    1892
    Grundlagt år
    351
    Antal ansatte
    $10M-$50M
    Estimeret omsætning
    Hovedkvarter

    Andre ressourcer