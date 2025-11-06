Virksomhedsoversigt
SoftServe
SoftServe Softwareingeniør Lønninger i Wroclaw Metropolitan Area

Softwareingeniør kompensation in Wroclaw Metropolitan Area hos SoftServe spænder fra PLN 253K pr. year for L3 til PLN 286K pr. year for L4. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Wroclaw Metropolitan Area udgør i alt PLN 254K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for SoftServe's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/6/2025

Gennemsnit Kompensation efter Niveau
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
L1
(Entry Level)
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
L2
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
L3
PLN 253K
PLN 253K
PLN 0
PLN 0
L4
PLN 286K
PLN 286K
PLN 0
PLN 0
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos SoftServe?

Inkluderede Stillinger

Backend Softwareingeniør

Full-Stack Softwareingeniør

DevOps Ingeniør

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Softwareingeniør hos SoftServe in Wroclaw Metropolitan Area ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på PLN 287,510. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos SoftServe for Softwareingeniør rollen in Wroclaw Metropolitan Area er PLN 254,184.

Andre ressourcer