Softwareingeniør kompensation in Wroclaw Metropolitan Area hos SoftServe spænder fra PLN 253K pr. year for L3 til PLN 286K pr. year for L4. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Wroclaw Metropolitan Area udgør i alt PLN 254K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for SoftServe's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/6/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
L1
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
L2
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
L3
PLN 253K
PLN 253K
PLN 0
PLN 0
L4
PLN 286K
PLN 286K
PLN 0
PLN 0
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
Inkluderede StillingerIndsend Ny Stilling