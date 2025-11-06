Virksomhedsoversigt
SoftServe
Arbejder du her? Gør krav på din virksomhed
SoftServe Softwareingeniør Lønninger i Ukraine

Softwareingeniør kompensation in Ukraine hos SoftServe spænder fra UAH 420K pr. year for L1 til UAH 2.74M pr. year for L5. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Ukraine udgør i alt UAH 2.13M. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for SoftServe's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/6/2025

Gennemsnit Kompensation efter Niveau
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
L1
(Entry Level)
UAH 420K
UAH 420K
UAH 0
UAH 0
L2
UAH 1.16M
UAH 1.16M
UAH 1.1K
UAH 0
L3
UAH 2.34M
UAH 2.34M
UAH 0
UAH 0
L4
UAH 2.35M
UAH 2.34M
UAH 0
UAH 2.1K
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos SoftServe?

Inkluderede Stillinger

Backend Softwareingeniør

Full-Stack Softwareingeniør

DevOps Ingeniør

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Softwareingeniør hos SoftServe in Ukraine ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på UAH 3,511,452. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos SoftServe for Softwareingeniør rollen in Ukraine er UAH 2,131,953.

