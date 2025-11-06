Softwareingeniør kompensation in Ukraine hos SoftServe spænder fra UAH 420K pr. year for L1 til UAH 2.74M pr. year for L5. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Ukraine udgør i alt UAH 2.13M. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for SoftServe's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/6/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
L1
UAH 420K
UAH 420K
UAH 0
UAH 0
L2
UAH 1.16M
UAH 1.16M
UAH 1.1K
UAH 0
L3
UAH 2.34M
UAH 2.34M
UAH 0
UAH 0
L4
UAH 2.35M
UAH 2.34M
UAH 0
UAH 2.1K
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
