Virksomhedsoversigt
SoftServe
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Lønninger
  • Softwareingeniør

  • Alle Softwareingeniør Lønninger

  • Mexico

SoftServe Softwareingeniør Lønninger i Mexico

Softwareingeniør kompensation in Mexico hos SoftServe spænder fra MX$710K pr. year for L2 til MX$891K pr. year for L3. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Mexico udgør i alt MX$657K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for SoftServe's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/6/2025

Gennemsnit Kompensation efter Niveau
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
L1
(Entry Level)
MX$ --
MX$ --
MX$ --
MX$ --
L2
MX$710K
MX$710K
MX$0
MX$0
L3
MX$891K
MX$891K
MX$0
MX$0
L4
MX$ --
MX$ --
MX$ --
MX$ --
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos SoftServe?

Inkluderede Stillinger

Backend Softwareingeniør

Full-Stack Softwareingeniør

DevOps Ingeniør

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Softwareingeniør hos SoftServe in Mexico ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på MXMX$26,187,808. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos SoftServe for Softwareingeniør rollen in Mexico er MXMX$18,847,734.

Andre ressourcer