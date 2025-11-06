Virksomhedsoversigt
SoftServe
SoftServe Softwareingeniør Lønninger i Lviv Metropolitan Area

Softwareingeniør kompensation in Lviv Metropolitan Area hos SoftServe spænder fra UAH 552K pr. year for L1 til UAH 2.15M pr. year for L4. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Lviv Metropolitan Area udgør i alt UAH 2.01M. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for SoftServe's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/6/2025

Gennemsnit Kompensation efter Niveau
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
L1
(Entry Level)
UAH 552K
UAH 552K
UAH 0
UAH 0
L2
UAH 1.19M
UAH 1.19M
UAH 585.2
UAH 0
L3
UAH 2.55M
UAH 2.55M
UAH 0
UAH 0
L4
UAH 2.15M
UAH 2.14M
UAH 0
UAH 7K
Block logo
+UAH 2.42M
Robinhood logo
+UAH 3.72M
Stripe logo
+UAH 836K
Datadog logo
+UAH 1.46M
Verily logo
+UAH 920K
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos SoftServe?

Få Verificerede Lønninger i din Indbakke

Inkluderede Stillinger

Backend Softwareingeniør

Full-Stack Softwareingeniør

DevOps Ingeniør

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Softwareingeniør hos SoftServe in Lviv Metropolitan Area ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på UAH 3,135,225. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos SoftServe for Softwareingeniør rollen in Lviv Metropolitan Area er UAH 2,006,544.

Andre ressourcer