Softwareingeniør kompensation in Lviv Metropolitan Area hos SoftServe spænder fra UAH 552K pr. year for L1 til UAH 2.15M pr. year for L4. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Lviv Metropolitan Area udgør i alt UAH 2.01M. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for SoftServe's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/6/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
L1
UAH 552K
UAH 552K
UAH 0
UAH 0
L2
UAH 1.19M
UAH 1.19M
UAH 585.2
UAH 0
L3
UAH 2.55M
UAH 2.55M
UAH 0
UAH 0
L4
UAH 2.15M
UAH 2.14M
UAH 0
UAH 7K
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
