  Lønninger
  Softwareingeniør

  Alle Softwareingeniør Lønninger

  Colombia

SoftServe Softwareingeniør Lønninger i Colombia

Softwareingeniør kompensation in Colombia hos SoftServe udgør i alt COP 167.51M pr. year for L2. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Colombia udgør i alt COP 200.61M. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for SoftServe's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/6/2025

Gennemsnit Kompensation efter Niveau
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
L1
(Entry Level)
COP --
COP --
COP --
COP --
L2
COP 167.51M
COP 162.8M
COP 0
COP 4.71M
L3
COP --
COP --
COP --
COP --
L4
COP --
COP --
COP --
COP --
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Praktikantlønninger

Bidrag
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos SoftServe?

Inkluderede Stillinger

Backend Softwareingeniør

Full-Stack Softwareingeniør

DevOps Ingeniør

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Softwareingeniør hos SoftServe in Colombia ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på COP 221,065,455. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos SoftServe for Softwareingeniør rollen in Colombia er COP 200,607,008.

Andre ressourcer