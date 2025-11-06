Virksomhedsoversigt
SoftServe
Arbejder du her? Gør krav på din virksomhed
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Lønninger
  • Softwareingeniør

  • Alle Softwareingeniør Lønninger

  • Bulgaria

SoftServe Softwareingeniør Lønninger i Bulgaria

Softwareingeniør kompensation in Bulgaria hos SoftServe spænder fra BGN 59.3K pr. year for L2 til BGN 61.9K pr. year for L3. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Bulgaria udgør i alt BGN 57.8K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for SoftServe's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/6/2025

Gennemsnit Kompensation efter Niveau
Tilføj KompSammenlign Niveauer
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
L1
(Entry Level)
BGN --
BGN --
BGN --
BGN --
L2
BGN 59.3K
BGN 56.3K
BGN 0
BGN 3K
L3
BGN 61.9K
BGN 61.9K
BGN 0
BGN 0
L4
BGN --
BGN --
BGN --
BGN --
Se 1 Flere Niveauer
Tilføj KompSammenlign Niveauer
Block logo
+BGN 99.5K
Robinhood logo
+BGN 153K
Stripe logo
+BGN 34.3K
Datadog logo
+BGN 60.1K
Verily logo
+BGN 37.8K
Don't get lowballed
Seneste Lønindsendelser
TilføjTilføj LønTilføj Kompensation

Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger fundet
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Eksporter DataSe Ledige Stillinger
Praktikantlønninger

Bidrag
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos SoftServe?

Få Verificerede Lønninger i din Indbakke

Abonnér på verificerede Softwareingeniør tilbud.Du vil få en opdeling af kompensationsdetaljer via e-mail. Læs Mere

Dette websted er beskyttet af reCAPTCHA og Google Privatlivspolitik og Servicevilkår gælder.

Inkluderede Stillinger

Indsend Ny Stilling

Backend Softwareingeniør

Full-Stack Softwareingeniør

DevOps Ingeniør

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Softwareingeniør hos SoftServe in Bulgaria ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på BGN 129,178. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos SoftServe for Softwareingeniør rollen in Bulgaria er BGN 61,776.

Udvalgte jobs

    Ingen udvalgte jobs fundet for SoftServe

Relaterede virksomheder

  • Arcesium
  • exadel
  • InvestCloud
  • Avtex
  • MedeAnalytics
  • Se alle virksomheder ➜

Andre ressourcer