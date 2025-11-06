Softwareingeniør kompensation in Bulgaria hos SoftServe spænder fra BGN 59.3K pr. year for L2 til BGN 61.9K pr. year for L3. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Bulgaria udgør i alt BGN 57.8K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for SoftServe's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/6/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
L1
BGN --
BGN --
BGN --
BGN --
L2
BGN 59.3K
BGN 56.3K
BGN 0
BGN 3K
L3
BGN 61.9K
BGN 61.9K
BGN 0
BGN 0
L4
BGN --
BGN --
BGN --
BGN --
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
Inkluderede StillingerIndsend Ny Stilling