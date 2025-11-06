Virksomhedsoversigt
SoftServe
  • Poland

SoftServe Forretningsanalytiker Lønninger i Poland

Forretningsanalytiker kompensation in Poland hos SoftServe udgør i alt PLN 209K pr. year for L4. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Poland udgør i alt PLN 211K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for SoftServe's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/6/2025

Gennemsnit Kompensation efter Niveau
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
L1
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
L2
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
L3
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
L4
PLN 209K
PLN 209K
PLN 0
PLN 0
Block logo
+PLN 217K
Robinhood logo
+PLN 333K
Stripe logo
+PLN 74.8K
Datadog logo
+PLN 131K
Verily logo
+PLN 82.2K
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger fundet
Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Forretningsanalytiker hos SoftServe in Poland ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på PLN 291,896. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos SoftServe for Forretningsanalytiker rollen in Poland er PLN 206,338.

Andre ressourcer