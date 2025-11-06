Virksomhedsoversigt
SoftBank
SoftBank Softwareingeniør Lønninger i Japan

Den gennemsnitlige Softwareingeniør kompensationspakke in Japan hos SoftBank udgør i alt ¥5.89M pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for SoftBank's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/6/2025

Median Pakke
Total per år
¥5.89M
Niveau
L3
Grundløn
¥3.35M
Stock (/yr)
¥0
Bonus
¥2.54M
År i virksomheden
4 År
Års erfaring
4 År
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Softwareingeniør hos SoftBank in Japan ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på ¥14,567,298. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos SoftBank for Softwareingeniør rollen in Japan er ¥3,573,168.

