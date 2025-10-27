Virksomhedsoversigt
Societe Generale
Societe Generale Softwareingeniør Lønninger

Softwareingeniør kompensation in India hos Societe Generale spænder fra ₹1.69M pr. year for L1 til ₹2.69M pr. year for L7. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in India udgør i alt ₹1.96M. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Societe Generale's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/27/2025

Gennemsnit Kompensation efter Niveau
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
L1
(Entry Level)
₹1.69M
₹1.56M
₹2.7K
₹127K
L2
₹2.35M
₹2.19M
₹0
₹153K
L3
₹2.24M
₹2.05M
₹0
₹185K
L4
₹2.61M
₹2.39M
₹0
₹216K
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Societe Generale?

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Softwareingeniør hos Societe Generale in India ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på ₹3,661,308. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Societe Generale for Softwareingeniør rollen in India er ₹1,965,767.

