Softwareingeniør kompensation in India hos Societe Generale spænder fra ₹1.69M pr. year for L1 til ₹2.69M pr. year for L7. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in India udgør i alt ₹1.96M. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Societe Generale's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/27/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
L1
₹1.69M
₹1.56M
₹2.7K
₹127K
L2
₹2.35M
₹2.19M
₹0
₹153K
L3
₹2.24M
₹2.05M
₹0
₹185K
L4
₹2.61M
₹2.39M
₹0
₹216K
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
