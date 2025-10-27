Virksomhedsoversigt
Societe Generale
Arbejder du her? Gør krav på din virksomhed
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Lønninger
  • Produktdesigner

  • Alle Produktdesigner Lønninger

Societe Generale Produktdesigner Lønninger

Produktdesigner kompensation in France hos Societe Generale udgør i alt €49.7K pr. year for L3. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in France udgør i alt €49.2K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Societe Generale's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/27/2025

Gennemsnit Kompensation efter Niveau
Tilføj KompSammenlign Niveauer
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
L1
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
L2
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
L3
€49.7K
€49.7K
€0
€0
L4
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Se 3 Flere Niveauer
Tilføj KompSammenlign Niveauer
Block logo
+€50.5K
Robinhood logo
+€77.4K
Stripe logo
+€17.4K
Datadog logo
+€30.5K
Verily logo
+€19.1K
Don't get lowballed
Seneste Lønindsendelser
TilføjTilføj LønTilføj Kompensation

Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger fundet
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Eksporter DataSe Ledige Stillinger

Bidrag
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Societe Generale?

Få Verificerede Lønninger i din Indbakke

Abonnér på verificerede Produktdesigner tilbud.Du vil få en opdeling af kompensationsdetaljer via e-mail. Læs Mere

Dette websted er beskyttet af reCAPTCHA og Google Privatlivspolitik og Servicevilkår gælder.

Inkluderede Stillinger

Indsend Ny Stilling

UX Designer

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Produktdesigner hos Societe Generale in France ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på €63,959. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Societe Generale for Produktdesigner rollen in France er €42,513.

Udvalgte jobs

    Ingen udvalgte jobs fundet for Societe Generale

Relaterede virksomheder

  • ICICI Bank
  • JPMorgan Chase
  • Deutsche Bank
  • Bank of America
  • Associated Bank
  • Se alle virksomheder ➜

Andre ressourcer