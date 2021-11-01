Virksomhedskatalog
Societe Generale
Arbejder her? Gør krav på din virksomhed

Societe Generale Lønninger

Societe Generales løninterval spænder fra $19,391 i total kompensation årligt for en Softwareingeniør i den nedre ende til $250,000 for en Finansanalytiker i den øvre ende. Levels.fyi indsamler anonyme og verificerede lønninger fra nuværende og tidligere medarbejdere hos Societe Generale. Sidst opdateret: 8/25/2025

$160K

Få Løn, Ikke Manipuleret

Vi har forhandlet tusindvis af tilbud og opnår regelmæssigt $30K+ (nogle gange $300K+) forhøjelser. Få din løn forhandlet eller dit CV gennemgået af de virkelige eksperter - rekrutteringsfolk, der gør det dagligt.

Softwareingeniør
L1 $19.4K
L2 $26.1K
L3 $25.8K
L4 $27.6K
L5 $31.8K
L6 $42.2K
L7 $31.2K

Backend softwareingeniør

Fuld stakk softwareingeniør

Datascientist
Median $27.1K
Produktchef
L4 $56.8K
L5 $53K

How has AI impacted you at work?

I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.

I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve problems at work because it helps me debug code, but only after I give it a ton of context. Usually, ha...

39 15
39 15
Forretningsanalytiker
Median $20.7K
Produktdesigner
Median $56.6K

UX-designer

Finansanalytiker
Median $250K
Projektleder
Median $82.4K
Dataanalytiker
$65.6K
IT-specialist
$149K
Investeringsbanker
$28.1K
Juridisk
$189K
Managementkonsulent
$56.4K
Programleder
$240K
Cybersikkerhedsanalytiker
$76.4K
Software Engineering Leder
$197K
Løsningsarkitekt
$121K
Teknisk programleder
$69.3K
Teknisk forfatter
$40.3K
Mangler din stilling?

Søg efter alle lønninger på vores kompensationsside eller tilføj din løn for at hjælpe med at låse siden op.


Ofte stillede spørgsmål

Самая высокооплачиваемая должность, о которой сообщалось в Societe Generale, — это Finansanalytiker с годовой общей компенсацией $250,000. Это включает базовую зарплату, а также любые потенциальные компенсации акциями и бонусы.
Медианная годовая общая компенсация, о которой сообщалось в Societe Generale, составляет $56,388.

Udvalgte Jobs

    Ingen udvalgte jobs fundet for Societe Generale

Relaterede virksomheder

  • ICICI Bank
  • JPMorgan Chase
  • Deutsche Bank
  • Bank of America
  • Associated Bank
  • Se alle virksomheder ➜

Andre ressourcer