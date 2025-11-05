Virksomhedsoversigt
SmartThings
Arbejder du her? Gør krav på din virksomhed
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Lønninger
  • Softwareingeniør

  • Alle Softwareingeniør Lønninger

  • Minneapolis-St. Paul Area

SmartThings Softwareingeniør Lønninger i Minneapolis-St. Paul Area

Softwareingeniør kompensation in Minneapolis-St. Paul Area hos SmartThings spænder fra $109K pr. year for Software Engineer til $192K pr. year for Staff Software Engineer. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Minneapolis-St. Paul Area udgør i alt $151K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for SmartThings's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/5/2025

Gennemsnit Kompensation efter Niveau
Tilføj KompSammenlign Niveauer
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
Software Engineer
(Entry Level)
$109K
$96.3K
$156
$12.7K
Senior Software Engineer
$145K
$122K
$0
$23.2K
Principal Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Staff Software Engineer
$192K
$156K
$0
$36.5K
Tilføj KompSammenlign Niveauer
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Seneste Lønindsendelser
TilføjTilføj LønTilføj Kompensation

Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger fundet
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Eksporter DataSe Ledige Stillinger
Praktikantlønninger

Bidrag
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos SmartThings?

Få Verificerede Lønninger i din Indbakke

Abonnér på verificerede Softwareingeniør tilbud.Du vil få en opdeling af kompensationsdetaljer via e-mail. Læs Mere

Dette websted er beskyttet af reCAPTCHA og Google Privatlivspolitik og Servicevilkår gælder.

Inkluderede Stillinger

Indsend Ny Stilling

Backend Softwareingeniør

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Softwareingeniør hos SmartThings in Minneapolis-St. Paul Area ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $245,000. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos SmartThings for Softwareingeniør rollen in Minneapolis-St. Paul Area er $150,000.

Udvalgte jobs

    Ingen udvalgte jobs fundet for SmartThings

Relaterede virksomheder

  • Magic Leap
  • Collective Health
  • Turo
  • Evernote
  • Pocket Gems
  • Se alle virksomheder ➜

Andre ressourcer