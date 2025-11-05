Softwareingeniør kompensation in Minneapolis-St. Paul Area hos SmartThings spænder fra $109K pr. year for Software Engineer til $192K pr. year for Staff Software Engineer. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Minneapolis-St. Paul Area udgør i alt $151K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for SmartThings's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/5/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
Software Engineer
$109K
$96.3K
$156
$12.7K
Senior Software Engineer
$145K
$122K
$0
$23.2K
Principal Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Staff Software Engineer
$192K
$156K
$0
$36.5K
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
